Booker: Whistleblower Complaint ‘Should Be Crippling Washington Right Now’

While speaking with NBC News on Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that the “implications of” the intelligence community whistleblower’s statement “should be crippling Washington right now” and the accusations by the whistleblower are “stunning.”

Booker said, “I don’t like overly dramatic statements, but this is the most corrupt administration of my lifetime.”

He also stated, “A whistleblower from the intelligence community, what he’s accused the president of is stunning. This should be crippling Washington right now with the implications of what this whistleblower has said.”

(h/t Grabien)

