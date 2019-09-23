Buttigieg: ‘Senate Republicans Have Completely Lost Touch with Their Conscience’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg slammed Senate Republicans for having “completely lost touch with their conscience.”

Buttigieg made those remarks about the controversy over President Donald Trump calling the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussing 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Buttigieg said, “I think he’s going to act in a lawless matter no matter what. Look, he’s made it clear that he deserves to be impeached. We are also in a reality where the Senate Republicans have completely lost touch with their conscience. I support the House in taking on impeachment proceedings. I also think that the only real resolution to this will be defeating this president and his enablers in the Congressional Republican Caucuses. Look, what’s going on here is shocking. The president of the United States confessed to official misconduct. And nothing appears to be changing around that.”

He added, “We’ve got to demonstrate a better way. Assuming that Senate Republicans won’t do their duty in the event of an impeachment, we’ve got to defeat them.”

