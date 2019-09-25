GOP Intel Rep. Stewart: Whistleblower Complaint Has ‘Been Declassified’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Intelligence Committee member Chris Stewart (R-UT) announced that the whistleblower complaint about President Trump and Ukraine has “been declassified…it should be available for everyone to look at.”

Stewart said, “Well, we know that it’s been declassified and has been released. So, it should be available for everyone to look at.”

