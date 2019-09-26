CNN’s Toobin: Schiff Hearing ‘Didn’t Really Have That Much Juice to It’

Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” network chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighed in on House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) committee hearing that featured acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on President Donald Trump allegedly urging Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump released the transcript from his call, which appeared to not show any wrongdoing on the president’s part.

Although Democrats have maintained Trump sought to create a quid pro quo with Ukraine, Toobin said Schiff’s fight to prove Trump was involved in impropriety “didn’t really have that much juice to it.”

“There was sort of an air of unreality about it because the complaint and the transcript, the partial transcript, have now been turned over,” Toobin explained. “So, the fight didn’t really have that much juice to it, but that was really what the issue was about.”

