Dem Rep. Demings: Barr ‘Should Definitely Recuse Himself’

Representative Val Demings (D-FL) on Thursday called on Attorney General William Barr to “recuse himself” from the investigation into President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “credible” allegations made that Trump urged Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Demings told CNN “New Day” host John Berman that since Barr is mentioned in the transcript, he “should definitely recuse himself” to be above the “appearance of impropriety.”

“I think history demonstrates there are few times that Attorney General Barr should have recused himself from investigations, but clearly in this case as the top cop, he should want to be above board, to be above any appearance of impropriety on his part,” Demings stated. “So yes, he should definitely recuse himself.”

She later advised, “[W]hat is troubling about this particular incident as you well remember, the inspector general report said that the whistle-blower’s report was credible and that it was of an urgent nature. And I think as members of Congress and certainly the speaker, we have a direct obligation to spend our time and our resources right now on clearly understanding and investigating the urgent nature of this complaint.”

