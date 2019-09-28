Biden Co-Chair Richmond: ‘There’s a Lot Missing’ from Trump-Ukraine Call Excerpt

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Biden Campaign National Co-Chair Representative Cedric Richmond (D-LA) stated that “There’s a lot missing” from the excerpt of the Trump-Ukraine call released by the White House.

Richmond said, “I think the telephone call lays it out, unfortunately. And look, this has nothing to do with me being the co-chair of the Biden campaign, not a lot to do with me being a member of Congress. It has a lot to do with me being an American citizen and listening to a president withhold funds to a foreign country, then call the foreign country and say, hey, I need a favor. My guy is going to come see your guy, and by the way, I need you to investigate my political opponent, who is beating me in the polls. And he mentioned Rudy maybe four or five times in that short excerpt that we have. And by the way, it was a 30-minute call, and we have a 2,000-word excerpt. There’s a lot missing.”

