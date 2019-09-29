Jim Jordan: ‘Whistleblower’ Is a ‘Bureaucrat Who Didn’t Like the President’

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the so-called whistleblower did not like President Donald Trump.

Jordan said, “Understand what happened here, Jake, you had a bureaucrat who didn’t like the president.”

He continued, “We know he didn’t like the president. The inspector general says there’s an addition of inarguable political bias. That is Washington speak for this guy didn’t like the president.”

He added, “A bureaucrat who didn’t like the president files a claim saying the president did something wrong in a call. This guy wasn’t on the call, somebody else told him about the call, so the White House does something they’ve never done before, they released the transcript, but the Democrats say we don’t care we’re going to move towards impeachment. You know why we know that because Nancy Pelosi did a press conference the day before and said she was going to move towards impeachment, the day before we even saw the transcript. It shows these folks with bound and determined to go after this president no matter what. They put the country through three years of this false Russian Trump collusion issue all the way through.”

