NBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘A National Nightmare Is Upon Us’ — Trump Is Attacking Our Democracy

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” anchor Chuck Todd accused President Donald Trump of thrusting America into a “national nightmare.”

Todd said, “I don’t say this lightly. Let’s be frank, a national nightmare is upon us. The basic rules of our democracy are under attack from the president. We begin tonight with a series of admissions by the president that all but ensure his impeachment in the House of Representatives. It’s a moment of truth for Republicans, and they have been largely silent on what we have seen from the president. Today he publicly called on two foreign governments to interfere in the presidential election by investigating his chief 2020 political rival.”

After playing video of Trump asking China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Todd said, “So what you just heard is a public admission of the allegations of the heart of the House’s impeachment inquiry and at the heart of the whistleblower’s complaint. That the President of the United States Donald J. Trump is using the power of his office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election while doing it by relying on a debunked conspiracy theory or two, this is not hearsay, this is not a leak, this is not a whistleblower’s complaint, this is not a memorandum of a phone conversation. You heard the president himself do it on the White House lawn. This is arguably a national emergency. The Founding Fathers would consider it a national emergency if the president publicly lobbied multiple foreign governments to interfere in the next election.”

