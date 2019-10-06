Rep. Jordan on Trump Asking China to Investigate Biden: ‘You Really Think He Was Serious?’

On this Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called President Donald Trump’s public proclamation asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden “a joke” and scoffed at how the media were taking it seriously.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you think it’s appropriate for President Trump to ask China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?”

Jordan said, “George, you really think he was serious about thinking that China’s going to investigate the Biden family?”

Stephanopoulos said, “He said it right there in public.”

Jordan said, “As Senator Rubio said a couple of days ago, I think he’s getting the press all spun up about this.”

He continued, “Remember this is the president who has been tougher on China than any other president. He wants to make sure China stops stealing American intellectual property. He wants to make sure they start abiding by international trade norms. Tougher than anyone.”

He added, “The same guy who has been tougher on China now he thinks China is going to investigate the Bidens. He was making a statement to just underscore how wrong it is what took place with Hunter Biden getting these deals he got. That’s all he’s doing.”

