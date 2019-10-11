Trump Jr. Blasts Media’s Treatment of Hunter Biden — ‘Double Standard’

On Friday’s edition of “Brian Kilmeade Show,” President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. criticized the media’s “double standard” on Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden, Ukraine business ties.

Trump said, “Look at what they tried to do to me for three years. I mean, these clowns tried to put me in jail for three years because I took an unsolicited phone call. You know, the double standard is pretty sick, Brian. I’ve talked about it for a long time. We can play one way, or we can play another way, but we’ve got to be playing the same game. The reality is this: If Donald Trump Jr. flew on Air Force One with my father, the president, to China and came back with $1.5 —not $1.5 billion, just $1.5—we’d solve the fake news media problem because their heads would explode.”

He continued, “There is a double standard. If Donald Trump Jr. had a no-show gig on a corrupt Ukrainian oil company while my father was in charge of the issues over there… minor details. I’ve never been in energy or oil. Minor details. I don’t speak Ukrainian…You think the press would have a problem with that, Brian?”

He added, “I had the media camped out in front of my apartment for two years. They don’t even try to find this guy to even get a comment.”

He concluded, “It’s not fair. It’s not a level playing field. And, so we have to fight fact accordingly.”

