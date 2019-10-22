GOP Intel Rep. Hurd: Taylor’s Testimony Raises Many Questions, Need to Talk to Giuliani and Sondland

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Intelligence Committee member Will Hurd (R-TX) stated that acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s Congressional testimony raises “a lot of questions” and that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani needs to talk to Congress and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland needs to come back before Congress.

Hurd said that there are “a lot of questions that this brings up, and it means more people are probably going to have to come back in and re-answer some questions. I think it shows that we need to talk to Mayor Giuliani about his activity in that region, and this is — ultimately, there’s a question about how diplomacy should be conducted. And having an informal channel is not a good way of doing that. … I also think that those questions should be pursued in other committees rather than the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.”

Hurd later added that Sondland “for sure…needs to come back and answer some of these questions.”

