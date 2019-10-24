Gabbard on Impeachment Inquiry: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on in Those Closed Doors’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) stated that the impeachment inquiry on President Trump should be focused, and “must be done transparently. I don’t know what’s going on in those closed doors. We as members of Congress don’t have access to the information that is being shared.”

Gabbard said, “I think it needs to be a transparent process. I have long expressed my concern about going through impeachment proceedings in a very, very partisan way. Because it will only further tear apart an already divided country. My interest and concern is for the well-being of our country and our democracy as we move forward. I think there are areas of concern that were raised around the conversations that happened between Trump and the Ukrainian president, which is why I supported the inquiry. I think that inquiry needs to be done in a very narrowly focused way, and it must be done transparently. I don’t know what’s going on in those closed doors. We as members of Congress don’t have access to the information that is being shared. And I think that the American people deserve to know exactly what the facts are, what the evidence is that’s being presented as this inquiry goes on.”

