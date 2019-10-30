Dem Rep. Titus: Trump Talking about How Baghdadi Died to ‘Change the Subject’ from Ukraine

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Representative Dina Titus (D-NV) stated that President Trump and Republicans can’t defend the president on the facts of impeachment, so “they try to change the subject. They order pizza in the secure room. They talk about how some terrorist died like a dog, crying like a child, anything to change the subject, complain about the procedure. Because they have no defense.”

Titus said, “This isn’t just about not using good diplomatic language and being a good politician and not being a good businessman. This is constitutional issues. This is national security. This affects not just us and Ukraine, it’s us and Russia. I think it’s much greater than that. And what the president and the Republicans are doing is classic wag the dog. They can’t defend the actions. They have no defense against the facts. And so, they try to change the subject. They order pizza in the secure room. They talk about how some terrorist died like a dog, crying like a child, anything to change the subject, complain about the procedure. Because they have no defense.”

