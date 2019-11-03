Dem Rep. Bera on Trump: ‘There Is Plenty of Evidence That He’s Committed Impeachable Offenses’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, commented on the ongoing impeachment push.

Bera claimed that there was “plenty of evidence” that President Donald Trump has “committed impeachable offenses” including abuses of power, citing the majority of the evidence is in the public domain.

“I think there is plenty of evidence that he’s committed impeachable offenses,” Bera outlined. “I think there is plenty of evidence in the public domain that he committed abuses of power. Let’s see where this leads. Let’s see when the public hears the testimony that we’ve heard and we’ll see where that goes.”

