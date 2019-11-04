Buttigieg: ‘Really Concerned About What We’re Hearing’ from Elizabeth Warren

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg voiced his concern with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) “polarizing proposals.”

Buttigieg warned against ignoring independent voters with policy proposals, which he noted both Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are doing.

“We certainly have seen some very polarizing proposals from [Warren and Sanders], and if there’s a better way to solve a policy problem that can draw people together, that should be our focus,” Buttigieg told host John Berman. “That’s my focus on health care, that’s my focus on a number of policy issues — how do we solve the problem for the American people and do it in a way that invites more people in instead of a kind of my way or the highway approach.”

He continued, “I’m really concerned about what we’re hearing from Senator Warren and some of the others saying you are either for her way or you are for business as usual. That’s just not true. There are other ways to solve these problems.”

