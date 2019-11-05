Meghan McCain on Rand Paul: ‘I Hate Him’ — ‘He Sounds So Crazy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for calling on the media to print the name of the whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.

Meghan McCain said, “I hate him.”

She added, “He sounds so crazy. Why does he sound so crazy? He does.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “Because he has forgotten the rule of law.”

She added, “Had Nixon tried to do this to anyone we would have had him out, said, ‘No, that’s not how the law works, the Constitution doesn’t work like that, that’s not how the law works.”

