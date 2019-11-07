Bill Gates on Liz Warren: ‘Not Sure How Open Minded She Is’ About Taxation

Wednesday at the New York Times’ DealBook conference in New York, Bill Gates, the second-richest person in the world, talked taxation and weighed in 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) proposal that billionaires pay more in taxes to help cover the cost of her Medicare-for-All plan.

Gates said he has not discussed taxation with Warren, joking he is “not sure how open-minded she is” about talking with someone “who has large amounts of money.”

“Have you ever talked to Elizabeth Warren about any of this before?” the moderator asked.

Gates responded, “I have not.”

Would you want to?” the moderator asked.

“You know, I’m not sure how open-minded she is … or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody, you know, who has large amounts of money,” said Gates.

Warren took to Twitter to respond to Gates, saying she “would love” to meet with him and explain how much in taxes he would be paying under the wealth tax, promising it would not be the $100 billion Gates suggested it would be.

I'm always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I'd love to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it's not $100 billion.) https://t.co/m6G20hDNaV — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

