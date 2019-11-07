Meghan McCain to Don Jr.: Does Your Family Hurting People ‘Make You Feel Good?

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain asked Donald Trump Jr. if President Donald Trump attacking people makes him “feel good?”

McCain said, “Mr. Trump, a lot of Americans in politics miss character. And a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people, and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family, who was a gold star family that I think should be respected for the loss of their son. Does all this make you feel good?”

Trump said, “I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America,” Don Jr. replied. My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream who have watched politicians with no business experience send that American dream abroad to countries that hate our guts. He has brought jobs back. He has created unprecedented levels of unemployment numbers for African-Americans.

McCain said, “Character in politics, I believe, is important. It was how I was raised. It’s the way I view the lens of America. I understand what you are saying about policy, but when you are talking about attacking Gold Star families, who have given the ultimate sacrifice more than anyone in this room has given, and you put them through pain. Does it make you feel like this was worth it?”

Trump said, “He calls a lot of those Gold Star families, and he has a lot of care for those people.”

McCain said, “He should call the Khans and apologize.”

Trump said, “He was under constant attack by the same people. When he’s under attack by the establishment, but the reality is, he’s a counterpuncher. And as a conservative, I would hope you would appreciate that conservatives haven’t been known for fighting back for a very long time. We have ceded ground to the liberals and the liberal elite for decades by not actually fighting back. I understand we can keep going back to character. I think he has great character.”

McCain said, “It’s just for me, it would not have been worth it. This would not have been worth it. And I think people can go to the moment when my dad stopped someone from saying Obama was a Muslim. And the pain — inflicting pain on so many people, wouldn’t have been worth it to me or my family to get in the White House. So I just want to know: Is it worth it?”

Trump said, “I think it depends on the hat that I’m wearing. For me, as a citizen and a father of kids in New York City, you know, it hasn’t exactly been peaches and cream for us either. It is worth it when I go around the country, and I see people affected by these policies getting to live their American dream again. When I see, it’s happening with those people, and they tell me their stories how they’re so happy they voted for my father. They’re so happy he had the guts to take on those people, to not just accept the status quo.”

