Brzezinski: Michael Bloomberg Should Buy Fox News Instead of Run for President

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski suggested former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg should buy Fox News rather than enter the 2020 presidential race.

Brzezinski pointed to polling showing Bloomberg being “fairly similar” to some of the other candidates already in the race, suggesting Bloomberg has the money to buy Fox News.

“I’m seeing a lot of people saying, ‘Please buy Fox News’ on Twitter to [Michael Bloomberg] — You know, ‘Please make that your first campaign move.’ He does have the money,” Brzezinski proposed.

Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, a frequent “Morning Joe” commentator, added, “[Bloomberg] could buy Fox News several times over, I think. There has certainly been some of that from the Democratic field, suggesting that if Bloomberg wanted to make a positive impact on this race he should use his money in a different fashion.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent