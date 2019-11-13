Graham: I Am Not Going to Watch the Impeachment Hearing — ‘I Don’t Want to Legitimize It’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told host Sean Hannity he was not going to watch Wednesday’s impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.

According to the South Carolina Republican, given the whistleblower was not participating in the proceedings, the impeachment effort denied the “basics of due process.”

“No American including Donald Trump should be accused of misdeeds without confronting their accuser which is the whistleblower,” he said. “And no American should be denied the ability to tell their side of the story by calling witnesses to explain their defense. That’s being denied to the President of the United States.”

“To every American who is going to watch tomorrow, this could not happen — in your case, this couldn’t happen in a parking ticket case,” Graham continued. “This couldn’t happen in any civil matter in America because due process requires the ability of every American to call witnesses on their behalf except for President Trump. So, why am I not going to watch this hearing tomorrow? Because I think it is a threat to the presidency. I don’t want to legitimize it. It’s un-American. It denies the basics of due process.”

