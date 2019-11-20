Kamala Harris: Today We Learned Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Mulvaney Engaged in ‘Criminal Enterprise’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the MSNBC-Washington Post Democratic presidential primary debate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony today meant there was a “criminal enterprise” underway tied to President Donald Trump and his associates.

Harris said, “We have a criminal living in the White House, and there is no question that in 2020 the biggest issue before us until we get to that tender moment is justice is on the ballot. And what we saw today is Ambassador Sondland by his own words told us that everyone was in the loop. That means it is a criminal enterprise engaged in by the president from what we heard today, the vice president, the secretary of state and the chief of staff.”

She added, “And so this not only points to the corrupt nature of this administration and the need for these impeachment proceedings to go forward, but it also point to another issue. And back to the question that you asked earlier, which what does this mean for the American people? Because what it means when I watched this is there are clearly two different set of rules for two different groups of people in America. The powerful people who with their arrogance think they can get away with this and then everybody else. Because here’s the thing, those working people working two or three jobs, if they don’t pay that credit card bill by the end of the month they get a penalty for the people who don’t pay their rent the get evicted and for the people who shoplift, they go to jail. We have to bring justice back to America for all people and not just for some.”

