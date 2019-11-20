RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘Impeachment Is Pulling the Wind Out’ of 2020 for Dems

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday said that “nobody is paying attention to” the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president because of the constant impeachment push.

After touting the RNC $25 million raised in October as a good sign for the GOP, McDaniel said the “fake, phony impeachment” is “pulling the wind out” of the 2020 Democratic race.

“[N]obody’s paying attention to this field of Democrats, this expanding field, because the field’s so weak,” McDaniel told “Fox & Friends.” “This impeachment is pulling the wind out of these candidates trying to win their nomination because nobody cares. And all we’re talking about is a fake, phony impeachment of this president’s that’s going to fail.”

