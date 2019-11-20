Sanders: ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants Are People Saying, ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that the “lock him up” chants directed at President Trump are people saying that no one is above the law. Sanders did not discourage the chants.

Moderator Rachel Maddow asked Sanders if Democrats should “discourage” the chants, “or are you okay with it?”

Sanders answered, “I think the people of this country are catching on to the degree that this president thinks he is above the law. And what the American people are saying, nobody is above the law. And I think what the American people are also saying is, in fact, that if this president did break the law, he should be prosecuted like any other individual who breaks the law. But, at the end of the day, what we need to do is to bring our people together, not just in opposition to Trump.”

