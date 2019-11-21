GOP Rep. Rogers: Democrats Will Pay a Price for Impeachment at the Polls in 2020

While it remains to be seen how the so-called impeachment inquiry plays out in the House of Representatives, what happens beyond that is easy to predict: Trump won’t be removed from office.

Democrats are likely to pass articles of impeachment, but when it gets to the GOP-controlled Senate, impeachment is not expected to get very far.

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Wednesday, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) lamented Congress’ “waste of time” on impeachment.

“There is nothing coming out of these hearings that we didn’t already know. This has been an incredible waste of time. I don’t know why the Democrats don’t go ahead and put the vote on the floor. They’re going to pass articles of impeachment. They planned to do that since day one. This is not going to go anywhere in the Senate. We’ve already had two Democrat senators say they are not going to vote to remove the president over this. Of course, the Republicans aren’t. Just go ahead and stop wasting time. We have so many important things we need to be doing, and every day this place is paralyzed by this show Adam Schiff is putting on.”

Even though this current impeachment effort seems like an exercise in futility, Rogers said he expects Democrats to try again with something new immediately.

“After it goes to the Senate and they refuse to remove the president, they’ll come up with something else the very next day,” Rogers said. “They will not give Donald Trump a minute’s peace until the next election. When he wins again, their heads are going to explode. It’s so frustrating to me because it is literally a show trial that produces nothing of consequence. And even if they demonstrated that everything they say is true, none of it is illegal. It does not rise to the level of a high crime or misdemeanor. We just have to suffer this laborious, tedious process until it is over. But I guarantee they’re going to pass articles of impeachment.”

He went on to predict impeachment would hurt Democrats’ election efforts during the 2020 cycle.

“Nancy Pelosi did not want to do this,” he added. “It was her left of her conference that pushed her to do this because she knew it was a loser. And I guarantee you it is going to be a loser for them, and they’re going to pay the price next November at the polls.”

