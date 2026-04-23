Dem Rep. Moulton: Trump Is ‘Losing this War’ — Iranians ‘Are in Control’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said President Donald Trump is losing the military operation in Iran, which is giving the Iranians “control” of the situation.

Moulton said, “President Trump is not only losing this war, that he started, he’s losing the peace as well. I mean, it was just weeks ago that he demanded unconditional surrender from the Iranians, unconditional surrender and now he’s begging them to come back to the negotiating table so that he can work out some sort of deal to reopen the strait, a strait that was open before he started this war. And why does it matter? Because oil prices are going to continue to go up. Americans are going to continue to pay more at the pump as long as the strait is closed. So the Iranians, to be honest, have all the time in the world, you know, they are in control right now. They control the strait, not the Americans. And that’s why Trump needs to find a way to bring this negotiation to a close. So that they actually can reopen the strait and they can get to work de-mining or whatever else they need to do to ensure safe passage of these ships.”

He added, “I don’t think we’ve begun to see the economic effects of this closure. There is billions of dollars of damage to Gulf oil infrastructure that not only produces oil for export, but liquefied gas, some of which comes to America. And as you said, fertilizer.”

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