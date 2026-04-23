Issa: ‘Iran May Not End Until We Bankrupt Them’ Like Soviet Union

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said that we have to finish the job with Iran and “Iran may not end until we bankrupt them, just as we did the Soviet Union.”

Issa said, “What we know is what doesn’t work, and I think that’s the most important thing. It doesn’t work to placate them. It doesn’t work to lift sanctions in return for promises. And that’s why the president has done two things: He’s eliminated their ability to do most of their warfare, and he’s continuing to economically strangle them until he has a verifiable deal, and, quite candidly, one that includes the removal of all fissile material.”

He added that “it has to continue until it’s done. The people of Iran have suffered for 47 years, their neighbors have been terrorized for 47 years, the country of my ancestry, Lebanon, has been, essentially, stolen by Iran for almost as long. So, all of that won’t end until the president finishes the job, which he has said, unlike previous presidents, he’s not going to dabble, he’s going to do it right, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Issa further stated, “[T]he lessons of the Cold War that dragged on for a very long time and, periodically, we went the wrong direction and gave the Soviet Union more time, it didn’t end until they went bankrupt. Iran may not end until we bankrupt them, just as we did the Soviet Union. And, in this case, we’ve declawed them to a great extent, but the president’s strategy of peace through economic strength is a combination, we’re strong, and they’re getting weaker every day, and it’s starting to really show. When they say they won’t come back to the table without relief, that tells you, don’t give them the relief, go the other way, as the president is doing.”

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