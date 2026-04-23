Virginia A.G. on if Redistricting Language Was Misleading: There Was a Campaign Where Sides Made Case

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (D) responded to questions on whether language in the state’s redistricting measure was misleading by stating that “there was a vigorous campaign. Both sides were able to lay out their case for their adopted positions, and yes prevailed.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “Judge Hurley, citing multiple substantial and procedural problems, including that the ballot question for the constitutional amendment was flagrantly misleading, as I said, the ballot question says new congressional districts will be temporarily adopted to ‘restore fairness‘. Does he have a point that it’s misleading?”

Jones answered, “Look, we are excited that Virginia went out to the polls on Tuesday, made their voices heard, turnout was robust, both sides engaged in a vigorous campaign, and the yes side prevailed. And, now, as Attorney General, my job is to enforce the laws of the commonwealth of Virginia. And so, we won’t let one activist judge in one county in Virginia try to offset the will of the people of this commonwealth, where more than 1.6 million voted yes. And so, we will be in court very soon, my office appealed the decision, and we are going to get this resolved quickly, so that we can bring some clarity to the situation.”

Keilar followed up, “I know that you’re calling him an activist judge, but he is citing the Virginia Constitution and legal experts that we’ve spoken to say what he’s saying is going to create some pretty big challenges for you in court that you will have to overcome. So, let’s really look at the substance here. Factually speaking, the map gives Democrats an advantage in ten of Virginia’s eleven U.S. House seats. That is an objective description. Whether that restores fairness is a subjective description. Clearly, a lot of voters who will be losing representation by a member of their party, and they previously had it, traditionally, do not think that is fair or restoring fairness. Do you see how restores fairness could be misleading or confusing to some voters?”

Jones responded, “Well, look, I’m really proud of Virginia. I believe the right to vote is sacred, not just as Virginians, but as Americans. This is the birthplace of democracy. And so, Virginia was able to go exercise our collective right earlier this week. And, again, there was a vigorous campaign. Both sides were able to lay out their case for their adopted positions, and yes prevailed. The issue was presented to the people after passing the General Assembly. And I’m really excited. My team of lawyers are top flight, and we’re going to defend the will of the people that was validated earlier this week. And we’re looking forward to it. We are working very hard. And I’m confident that, when all is said and done, we will resolve this and people in Virginia will have their representation in Washington that reflects the will of the majority of the state.”

Keilar then said, “I don’t hear you answering the substance of my question.”

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