Van Jones: ‘The Air Is Coming Out the Tires’ on Trump’s Presidency

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator Van Jones said “the air is coming out the tires” on the presidency of Donald Trump.

Host Erin Burnett said, “A lot of independents, you know, people that were fed up with things like the border under Biden, listen to Joe Rogan, okay. So so that group, that independent group, how many of them are swayed?”

Jones said, “Who knows. But this, this is a different day for Trump. It’s a new day for Trump, weakness, weakness. A year ago, you crossed Trump. You were going to be torched. The idea you would cross Trump on literally anything. You had the richest people in the world, you had billionaires. You had titans who were trembling in their boots, who would do anything say anything, please, God, don’t put me at odds the Trump administration. You have somebody who is smack Trump upside the head three times and got an invite to the White House. It’s a new day for this president. The fizz is coming out of the soda. The air is coming out the tires of this presidency. And if you want to know how, you know, Joe Rogan has been smacking Trump upside the head and still got an invite.”

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