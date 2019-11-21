Home Depot Co-Founder Langone Blasts ‘Phony’ Warren’s Wealth Tax — ‘It Doesn’t Work’

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone on Thursday reacted to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) plan to tax the wealthy.

During the Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, Warren said she is “tired of free-loading billionaires,” adding they need to pay more.

“She can call me whatever she wants, she’s a phony,” Langone told “Fox & Friends. “She’s a liar — we know that. We know she’s a liar. A horrible liar.”

On Warren’s plan to tax the wealthy, he outlined, “Look, it’s been tried before. It doesn’t work. OK? What do they say about insanity? It’s when you do the same thing twice and expect different results.”

Langone expounded on his “phony” comments, saying Warren was “created by the media.”

“She’s worth $18 million dollars,” he stated. “All I want her to do — I don’t want to see her tax returns [because] they’d make me sick because she does nothing to make it. All I’d like to see is how much money have she and her husband given to charity over the years, as a percentage of their income or as a percentage of their net worth.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent