Dem Rep. Adam Smith on Impeachment: ‘The Republicans Are Lying’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) discussed how Republicans are handling the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump over the phone call he made with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Smith said Republicans are “lying to the American people” when they say Trump was just pressuring Ukraine because he was concerned about the corruption, arguing witnesses in the last week provided testimony that “made it clear exactly what happened.”

“I hate to use this word, but the Republicans are lying, OK?” Smith stated. “About what happened. If you want to say the president did this, but here’s why it shouldn’t be impeachable, that’s fine, but when they say, look, he was just pressuring Ukraine because he was concerned about corruption — no, he wasn’t. And Gordon Sondland and every other witness last week made it clear exactly what happened.”

He later added, “What’s troubling to me as a member of Congress, I serve with these members. By and large, I like them, and I work with them. They’re lying to the American people. Then they’re coming to people like me saying, well, the public doesn’t support this, how can you possibly go forward with impeachment? Well, maybe if you weren’t lying to them on a day in, day out basis, the public would be in a different place. Let’s be honest with the American people and make the right choice.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent