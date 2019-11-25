GOP Rep. Banks: ‘No One More Slippery in Congress Than Adam Schiff’

House Armed Services Committee Chair Jim Banks (R-IN) on Monday slammed House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his tactics amid the ongoing impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

With Democratic leadership targeting Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for an ethics investigation, Banks argued on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” it is a distraction from the “impeachment sham” that he said is has been going poorly for the Democrats.

“This is just another example of the types of distractions the Democrats are throwing our way to get the attention away from the impeachment sham,” Banks advised. “At this point, it appears that that’s what this is all about. Devin Nunes has been a strong Republican leader on the Intelligence Committee, which has been an impeachment committee, and now Democrats are trying to go after him to distract from what really matters.”

“There is no one more slippery in Congress than Adam Schiff, and this is another example of the type of tactics that he and the left have brought to this impeachment process,” he continued. “Last week was so bad for Democrats, that this is just another way for them to divert attention from the lack of public support for what they’re trying to do to impeach this president.”

