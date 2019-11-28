Mo Brooks: Pelosi ‘at Risk of Losing Her Speakership’ — Considered ‘Too Conservative’ by Majority of House Dems

The House Democrats’ handling of President Donald Trump’s impeachment has defied many of the traditions of the body, which has raised objections from Republicans on the other side of the aisle.

However, according to Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has had her hand forced with the protocol of impeachment.

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Brooks argued Pelosi had been reluctant to proceed with impeachment and that she was under the threat of losing her speakership, which forced her to green-light the effort.

“[B]ear in mind, Nancy Pelosi did not want to go through this process unless there was bipartisan support for it,” Brooks said. “She made plenty of public statements last year to that effect. But she is at risk of losing her speakership because Nancy Pelosi, believe it or not, is considered to be too conservative by the majority of the members of the Democratic conference in the House of Representatives.”

“That put her in a very perplexing position,” he continued. “Ultimately, she yielded to her far-left wing. And we are where are because of that.”

Brooks argued impeachment was being used by Democrats to divert attention from the socialist agenda supported within their party and was heralded by the media because of its “soap opera” characteristics.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor