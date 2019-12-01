FNC’s Wallace to GOP Rep. Collins: ‘You’re Pretty Wound Up’ on Impeachment

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace seemingly dismissed Rep. Doug Collins’ (R-GA) defense against House Democrat-led impeachment, claiming he seemed “wound up” in his statements.

Collins said, “I have a question, why are they hiding this stuff from us? Give us all the materials and don’t let Jerry Nadler write a crazy letter that says, on the 6th, let us know who your witnesses are. We don’t even have the information from the Intel Committee yet. This is why this is a problematic exercise.”

He continued, “Why would they want to participate in a rerun — we’re back in a rerun season?”

He added, “This is a complete American waste of time right here. Jerry Nadler and others have already got in their mind — they are already writing the articles of impeachment, whether they have fairness or process for all.”

Wallace laughed as he said, “You’re pretty wound up, I gotta say you obviously had some turkey for Thanksgiving.”

Collins shot back, “I had a little bit of cranberries as well.”

