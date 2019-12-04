Dem Rep. Jayapal on Impeachment Hearings: ‘Afraid’ Republicans Will ‘Treat This as a Game”

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) commented Wednesday on the upcoming House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings.

Jayapal, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Democrats are taking the process “extremely seriously” and called on Republicans to not treat the hearings “as a game.”

“The facts are uncontested: this is a president who literally has abused the power of the oval office. a sacred trust between the American people and the president to coerce a foreign ally into digging up dirt and interfering in our election and withholding as sort of his carrot for all of that withholding this military aid to Ukraine that was already authorized by Congress,” Jayapal outlined. “That is a huge problem for any democracy to survive. we are in a serious moment. I hope the Republicans don’t treat this as a game, but I’m afraid that they might.”

