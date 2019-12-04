A truck hanging off the side of a bridge on northbound 710 Freeway connector to the 60 Freeway in Los Angeles caused the freeway to shut down to traffic early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A video of the incident shows the truck bed on its side dangling over the bridge of the 710 Freeway. The incident took place around 4 a.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway connector to the 60 Freeway in eastern Los Angeles, KABC reported.

It is unclear how the truck crashed, and officials did not give an indication as to when the freeway would reopen.

East LA: NB I-710 connectors to EB & WB State Route 60 closed due to semi truck hanging over the connector bridge. Unknown duration. #TrafficAlert https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 pic.twitter.com/1Sjq5qDesI — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 4, 2019

Two heavy tows arrived at around 6:30 a.m. to begin the process of removing the truck. As of 7 a.m., crews were working to remove the truck bed from the bridge, KTLA reported.

The driver suffered moderate injuries to his face and was transported to a nearby hospital, KABC reported.

The crash comes as a rainstorm has swept through southern California over the past few days.