Grassley: I Would Advise Trump Not to Testify at Senate Impeachment Trial

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said be would advise President Donald Trump not to testify in a Senate impeachment trial.

When asked if Trump should testify, Grassley said, “No, I don’t think so. I would advise the president not to. And the president couldn’t be forced to come and testify.”

Cavuto asked if impeachment in the House is “a foregone conclusion?”

Grassley said, “I believe so. Especially her as Speaker. But at least they have to have 218 votes. They’ll all be Democrat votes, I think. They could lose a few and a few more than they had on the initial vote. Her base is so strongly condemning the president that they don’t need an excuse to impeach under the Constitution of treason, and bribery, and high crimes and all that sort of stuff. They just need to have a good reason. Maybe the way they don’t like he combs his hair or something like that.”

