Barr: Comey Doesn’t Get to ‘Wrap’ Himself in FBI to Avoid Criticism, I Don’t Say Attacks on Me are Attacks on DOJ

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Story,” Attorney General William Barr criticized former FBI Director James Comey for trying to “wrap” himself “in the institution” of the FBI by arguing that people who criticize Comey are attacking the FBI.

Barr said, “One of the things that I object to is the tack being taken by Comey, which is to suggest that people who are criticizing or trying to get to the bottom of the misconduct are somehow attacking the FBI. I think that’s nonsense. We’re criticizing and concerned about misconduct by a few actors at the top of the FBI, and they should be criticized if they engaged in serious misconduct.”

Barr further critiqued the approach of “trying to wrap yourself in the institution” as a shield from criticism, and added that “People feel free to criticize me, and I don’t say, gee, you’re attacking the honest men and women of the Department of Justice.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett