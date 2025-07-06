NATO Chief Warns Xi, Putin Will Start World War III with Joint Attacks

World War III will start with simultaneous invasions launched by China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, NATO chief Mark Rutte has warned, adding the combined force of the disruption will kick the lid off hell and push the planet to the very edge of Armageddon.

According to Rutte’s theory, Communist China would start by seeking to grab Taiwan – while ensuring the Kremlin dictator simultaneously attacks NATO neighbouring territory, amid fears Putin is eyeing the Baltic republics Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, formerly part of the USSR.

Putin is currently looking to destabilize Europe all while watching the west and its allies to see how they respond.

Stressing the urgent need to re-arm and boost military budgets to see off a final battle between good and evil, Rutte told the New York Times of his grim future forecast: “Let’s not be naïve about this,” he cautioned before adding:

If Xi Jinping would attack Taiwan, he would first make sure that he makes a call to his very junior partner in all of this, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, residing in Moscow, and telling him, “Hey, I’m going to do this, and I need you to to keep them busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory. That is most likely the way this will progress, and to deter them, we need to do two things.

Continuing his end-of-the-world account, the former Dutch Prime Minister said defense spending and coalitions must be fortified right now two meet two criteria: “One is that NATO, collectively, being so strong that the Russians will never do this.

“And second, working together with the Indo-Pacific – something President [Donald] Trump is very much promoting, because we have this close interconnectedness, working together on defence industry, innovation between NATO and the Indo-Pacific.”

Rutte warned the Russian president is rearming at a fast pace, insisting Western countries must increase defence spending to match that of the Kremlin.

“We have an enormous geopolitical challenge on our hands,” he conceded.

Senior Putin security official Dmitry Medvedev – erstwhile Russian president and sometime premier – dismissed the theory of impending doom on X: “Rutte has clearly gorged on too many of the magic mushrooms beloved by the Dutch.”

The warnings from Rutte came as Russia continued its bloody onslaught on Ukraine – days after Putin informed Trump by telephone he had no intention of halting his war of invasion and territorial land grabs.

“We had a call. It was a pretty long call and we talked about a lot of things, including Iran and we also talked about, you know, the war with Ukraine,” he told reporters from the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as reported by UPI.