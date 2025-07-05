Videos Show Devastating Impact of Deadly Independence Day Flood in Texas

KERRVILLE, Texas — Videos shot by Breitbart Texas illustrate the total devastation left in the wake of the deadly Independence Day Flood near the Texas Hill Country city of Kerrville. The flood caused by a massive stalled rainstorm along the Guadalupe River led to the deaths of at least 27 people. More than 20 young girls from a riverside youth camp are still missing.

One video shot by Breitbart Texas on Saturday in the aftermath of the Independence Day Flood shows the devastating effect of a wall of water that rose at least 26 feet above the banks of the Guadalupe River in a matter of a few hours. Trees were flattened, homes wiped off their foundations, and cars were tossed like smashed toys.

The video shows several vehicles that were marked by rescue crews to show they had been searched for victims or survivors. One scene shows destroyed homes as the water climbed the steep hill, only to leave a slightly higher home unscathed.

A second video shows the absolute destruction of the powerful flood surge. Trees that stood for decades along the popular camping region along the Guadalupe River were flattened like blades of grass in a windstorm.

Search and rescue crews are seen loading boats into the rapidly receding waters northwest of Kerrville.

One day earlier, on the 4th of July, as most Americans celebrated the nation’s 249th birthday, residents of Kerr County and other neighboring counties dealt with the historic level flooding caused by more than nine inches of rain falling in the area in just a couple of hours.

A video shot by the City of Kerrville shows the swiftly flowing current of the Guadalupe River, well outside of and above its banks. Officials report the river climbed at least 26 feet in three hours before sunrise on Friday.

The water passed just beneath a local highway bridge that is usually 25-30 feet above the river.

Another video, published by the Associated Press, showed the destruction to a home after the river spilled over its banks.

Due to FAA restrictions, Breitbart Texas was unable to fly a drone over the region to provide a broader view of the destruction.

Crews continue to search the riverbanks and other areas for survivors and victims of the Independence Day Flood as the storm slowly moved off to the northeast. More flooding is expected throughout the region this weekend.

In particular, search crews are looking for 20-25 young girls reported missing from Camp Mystic near Hunt, Texas. The camp is located on the banks of the Guadalupe about 18 miles northwest of Kerrville.

