A man found guilty of killing the mother of his baby spit at prosecutors in the courtroom on Wednesday in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Twenty-two-year-old Taco Nash was found guilty on all 13 counts in the violent 2022 death of 21-year-old Mic’keya Montgomery, WSB-TV reported.

While he was being escorted out of the courtroom, Nash spit at the prosecution team, the outlet said.

“Nash was given three life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 60 years in prison. Montgomery’s family will also be granted a permanent protective order against him,” the article continued.

When the killing happened in 2022, Nash followed Montgomery to the child’s daycare facility and threatened her with a gun before forcing her and the baby into nearby woods where he fatally shot the young woman as she held the child, WSB-TV reported on Thursday.

The victim’s family called the man a menace to society and said his true colors were on display when he spit in the courtroom.

“Today was the day that they got to see the real him. The rest was a facade… he’s a sociopath,” the victim’s aunt, Jasmine Walters, commented.

Nash had tried to claim the victim took the gun and killed herself during the incident, but her sister said, “And we knew the truth, that she wouldn’t do such a thing, especially in not in front of her 18-month-old daughter.”

One of the daycare workers tried to help the victim when Nash showed up at the facility, telling Fox 5 the victim begged for her life but his threats continued.

The outlet’s video featured surveillance footage of the three people outside the daycare. The worker said she tried to keep Nash, who was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time, out of the building:

According to an 11 Alive report in 2022, Nash had open cases against him that included theft, family violence, battery, and cruelty to children.