At Least 49 People Dead as Result of Catastrophic Texas Flooding

At least 49 people have been reported dead as a result of the catastrophic flash-flooding that occurred on Friday near the city of Kerrville, Texas, after torrential rainfall overflowed the Guadalupe River to historic levels.

NBC News reported that the death toll had risen to “49 people across four counties,” with Kerr County reporting 43 deaths, consisting of 15 children and 28 adults. As a result of the flooding, the Guadalupe River rose roughly 26 feet within less than an hour.

Roughly 27 children who had been attending a Christian camp, Camp Mystic, are still reported to be missing in the aftermath of the devasting flooding, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

While more than two dozen people are still reported to be missing, “More than 850 rescues have taken place,” according to the outlet:

Search and rescue operations are ongoing as more storms threaten the region, with up to 10 additional inches of rain forecast Saturday. So far, more than 850 rescues have taken place amid the Central Texas floods.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) revealed on Saturday that he and his wife, Camille, had been reunited with their daughters, who had been evacuated from Camp Mystic.

Several Texas parents are still holding out hope that their children will be found and rescued, with one father, Ty Badon, telling CNN that they were praying that his daughter and her friends were “still alive,” according to the Daily Mail.

The last time Badon’s daughter and her friends were heard from was around 4:00 a.m. on Fourth of July morning, with Badon adding that “His daughter and her friends frantically hung up” to help other people in need.

‘We pray that all four of them are still alive,’ he said holding back tears. ‘All four are missing. They’re still missing.’ Badon, a resident of Beaumont, added that the last time his daughter and his friends were heard from was around 4 a.m. Friday morning. ‘It’s been four o’clock yesterday morning that we were told that they were on the phone with Aidan’s dad, who they own the house where they were,’ he said, adding that the house ‘is no longer there.’

Breitbart News’s Bob Price and Randy Clark reported that video footage captured by Breitbart Texas on Saturday shows the devasting impact of the flood, with trees being “flattened” and homes being “wiped off their foundations.” The video from Breitbart Texas also “shows several vehicles that were marked by rescue crews to show they have been searched for victims or survivors.”:

One video shot by Breitbart Texas on Saturday in the aftermath of the Independence Day Flood shows the devastating effect of a wall of water that rose at least 26 feet above the banks of the Guadalupe River in a matter of a few hours. Trees were flattened, homes wiped off their foundations, and cars were tossed like smashed toys. The video shows several vehicles that were marked by rescue crews to show they had been searched for victims or survivors. One scene shows destroyed homes as the water climbed the steep hill, only to leave a slightly higher home unscathed.

Richard “Dick” Eastland, the director of Camp Mystic, was reported to have been among those who have died as a result of the devastating flooding, the Kerrville Daily Times reported.

While speaking to Fox News, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) explained that a girl who had “floated on a mattress for three hours” before being rescued had survived the flooding and that she was “safe and sound.”

“One of the little girls from our school, thankfully, you know, praise the Lord, was found,” Roy said. “She floated on a mattress for three hours yesterday morning, and we just got the text notice that she survived and we’ve located her and that she’s safe and sound.”

In response to the catastrophic flash flooding in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) declared Sunday, July 6, 2025, to be a Day of Prayer.

“Declared this Sunday, July 6th, as a Day of Prayer in Texas in response to the floods in the Hill Country,” Abbott wrote in a post on X. “I invite Texans to join me in prayer for the communities affected by this disaster.”