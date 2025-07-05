Report: Anti-Trump ICE Protests in Portland Erupt in Chaos

Protests in Portland, Oregon, on Friday opposing President Donald Trump and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency erupted in chaos, according to multiple reports.

Several people involved in the protests reportedly organized a “caravan” that went from an ICE facility located in “South Portland to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington,” according to KOIN 6 News.

Earlier in the day demonstrators involved in the “protests outside the Portland ICE facility” reportedly “clashed with federal officers,” according to the outlet.

Per the outlet:

On Friday, protesters organized a caravan from the ICE facility in South Portland to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington. The latter is the location where 54-year-old Moises Sotelo — a Newberg, Oregon vineyard worker — is being held. The rally in Tacoma was attended by Sotelo’s daughter. Earlier Friday, protests outside the Portland ICE facility got tense as demonstrators clashed with federal officers. Some protesters told KOIN 6 News they took to the streets on Friday in response to intensified ICE raids and detentions.

Video footage posted to X by Katie Daviscourt, a reporter with the Post Millennial, showed law enforcement officials deploying tear gas and using “crowd control munitions to disperse” the crowd.

Antifa reportedly “committed an arson attack at the ICE facility in Portland,” according to Daviscourt.

The protests came after President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill, which includes increased funding for border security and national security, spending cuts, and campaign promises such as no taxes on tips, overtime, or social security, among other things.

“We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in a post on X. “The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”