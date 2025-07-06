Chicago: At Least 50 Shot So Far During July 4th Weekend

At least 50 people were shot Thursday into Sunday morning of July 4th weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Six of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 reported one of the shooting fatalities occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday “in the South Shore neighborhood’s 7100-block of South Jeffery Boulevard.” Two women–ages 37 and 29–were inside a man’s home when the man pulled a gun and demanded they hand over their valuables. The women resisted and the man opened fire. The 29-year-old was “shot in the neck and chest” and died thereafter at the hospital.

At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk “in the 9900-block of South Bensley Avenue” when someone drove up beside him and began shooting. The 21-year-old was hit by multiple rounds and died after being transported to the hospital.

Another shooting occurred round 11 p.m. Friday in the “1200-block of East 83rd Street,” leaving a 16-year-old girl dead. The girl was with a 35-year-old man when someone approached and began shooting. The girl was shot in the throat and succumbed to her wounds.

RELATED: Lawless Chicago — Authorities Looking for Suspect Who Graffitied Police Vehicle

Minutes later–just before midnight Friday–officers responded to a call about a shooting “in the West Englewood neighborhood’s 6400-block of South Winchester Avenue” and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Saturday morning around 5 a.m., a 30-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head was found unresponsive in the “1000-block of North Lavergne Avenue.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Saturday morning, a 46-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the “800-block of North Cambridge Avenue.” The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. and the man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News noted that 18 people were shot outside a nightclub in Chicago the night before the Fourth of July weekend began. Multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd outside the club and four of the shooting victims died from their wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 199 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.