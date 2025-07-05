Report: Federal Officials Arrest More than 200 Criminals in Joint Operation

Federal officials arrested more than 200 criminals as part of a joint operation in New Jersey called “Operation Apex Hammer,” according to a New York Post report.

The operation, which involved federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, saw 264 wanted criminals, such as illegal aliens “wanted for sex crimes” and criminals wanted for murder or sexual offenses, arrested, according to the outlet. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba and United States Marshal Juan Mattos Jr. led the operation.

Per the outlet, out of the criminals arrested, there were “17 homicide suspects, 95 gang members,” and others who were “wanted for serious violent and sexual offenses.”

The New York Post reported that law enforcement officials revealed that one Guatemalan illegal alien facing “multiple counts of sexual assault” had been arrested at the beginning of June, while a Honduran illegal alien, “wanted in Baltimore County, Md., for burglary and attempted sexual assault” had also been arrested:

Illegal Guatemalan immigrant Lorenzo Benitez, 54, was arrested on June 4 in Plainfield, NJ, and faces multiple counts of sexual assault in Keansburg, NJ, law enforcement officials said. Darlin Franco-Guzman, 25, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, was wanted in Baltimore County, Md., for burglary and attempted sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, and was arrested on June 10 in Trenton, the officials said.

Operation Apex Hammer was described as being a “one-month statewide violent crime reduction initiative with federal, state, and local partners” working together to “identify and apprehend” MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members, Fox News reported in June.

“We are doing multiple cases at once to make sure that we clean up as quickly as possible,” Habba said at the time. “Violent crime is number one.”