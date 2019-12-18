FNC’s Bret Baier: After Impeachment Vote, We Will Never Talk About Trump the Same Way

Wednesday during Fox News Channel’s coverage of the House of Representatives impeachment vote against President Donald Trump, anchor Bret Baier said after this vote, Trump won’t be talked about “the same way again.”

Baier said, “For the most part, it is a partisan up and down vote. It’s important to take 30,000 feet here. This is a historic day no matter what you think of the president after this day, we will never talk about the 45th president of the United States the same way again. President Trump will always now be one of three presidents in the history of the United States of America who has been impeached by the House of Representatives. Again, no matter what you think about him, history books will change.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN