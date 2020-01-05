Schiff: Intelligence Did Not Support Claim Killing Soleimani Would Save American Lives

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the intelligence he has seen as a member of the Gang of Eight, does not support the Trump administration’s claim the killing Qasem Soleimani decreased the risk to American lives.

Schiff said, “It was a reckless decision that increased the risk to America all around the world, not decreased it. When Secretary Pompeo says that this decision to take out Qasem Soleimani saved American lives, saved European lives, he is expressing a personal opinion, not an intelligence conclusion.”

He continued, “I think it will increase the risk to Americans around the world. I have not seen the intelligence that taking out Soleimani was going to either stop the plotting that is going on or decrease other risks to the United States.”

He added, “The question is, did the plotting here rise to the level that required his elimination from the battlefield? Would that elimination stop the plotting, or would it accelerate it? Or would it make the attacks in the United States greater or not worse? I don’t think the intelligence supports the conclusion that removing Soleimani increases our security.”

He concluded, “The question is, why now? Is this going to increase or decrease the risk of war? I think it is going to increase the risk of war with Iran.”

