Adam Schiff Backs Pelosi on Bolton Subpoena — ‘Something We Are Considering’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) backed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying if the Senate does not subpoena former National Security Advisor John Bolton, the House will.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “The speaker was on another network today and seemed to leave open the idea of subpoenaing John Bolton, the former national security advisor to the president. Is that something you would be looking at? Are you looking at?”

Schiff said, “It is certainly something we are considering.”

He added, “He offered to come forward and testify. There is no reason not to have him testify unless you just want to cover up the president’s wrongdoing. If McConnell succeeds in making this trial the trial without witnesses, it will be the first impeachment trial in history —where the subject of the trial didn’t reside mid-trial —where they didn’t have witnesses. That is not a fair trial. That’s a sham. That’s a coverup.”

