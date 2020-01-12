Rick Scott: ‘I Didn’t Get Elected to Have Nancy Pelosi Play Games’ — ‘She Hates Donald Trump’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) decried House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her tactics regarding President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Scott called the situation “frustrating” and attributed Pelosi’s effort to a hatred of the president.

“You know, what’s frustrating is, I got elected a little over a year ago,” he said. “I got elected to come up and try to solve problems. I didn’t get elected to have Nancy Pelosi play games, which is all she’s doing. We have — we got a secure border, reduced the drug prices. We got issues. We got issues with Iran and North Korea and things like that.”

“And she wants to spend all of her time on just trying to impeach this president because she hates Donald Trump,” Scott continued. “She’s hated Donald Trump, and a lot of the Democrats have, since the day he walked down that — came down that escalator. Why don’t we get back to what people elected us to do and solve the problems of this country?”

Scott also said he would like to hear from Hunter Biden, the son Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in a U.S. Senate impeachment proceeding.

