Graham: ‘I Predict a Bipartisan Acquittal of President Trump’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted that the Senate’s impeachment trial will be over with by President Trump’s State of the Union Address on February 4th and that President Trump will be acquitted in a “bipartisan” vote that will strengthen the president politically.

Graham said, “I’m hoping this can be done in about a week, and I predict a bipartisan acquittal of President Trump.”

He later added, “The best thing for the American people is to end this crap as quickly as possible, have a trial in the Senate, bipartisan acquittal of the president, and on February the 4th, when the president comes into the House chamber to deliver the State of the Union, he will have been acquitted by the Senate, he will be the strongest he’s ever been politically.”

Graham also stated that the Senate will look into the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine after the conclusion of the impeachment trial.

