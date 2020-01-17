GOP Sen. McSally Defends ‘Liberal Hack’ Remarks — ‘I Called It Like It Is’

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) on Thursday’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Channel discussed her calling CNN reporter Manu Raju a “liberal hack.”

McSally said she does not regret what she said, calling the outrage “laughable.”

“As you know, these CNN reporters, but many of them around the capitol, they are so biased, they are so in cahoots with the Democrats, they so can’t stand the president and they run around trying to chase, you know, Republicans and ask trapping questions. I’m a fighter pilot, you know, I called it like it is,” McSally told host Laura Ingraham. “That’s what we see out of the mainstream media, and especially CNN, every single day. So, obviously, I’m going to tell the truth and I did it today and it’s laughable how they’ve responded.”

She later added, “They’re cheerleading the Democrats, they hate the president. … I speak the truth.”

